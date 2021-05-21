Larson Financial Group LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

