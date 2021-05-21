Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $472.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $641.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.31. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,938.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

