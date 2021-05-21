Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.