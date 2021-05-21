Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $20,930.40 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $20,930.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.