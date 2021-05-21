Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

