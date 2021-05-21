Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

LB stock opened at C$42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$44.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.