Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.22.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$44.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

