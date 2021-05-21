Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Up 15.1%

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Tree International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Tree International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.