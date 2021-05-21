Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

