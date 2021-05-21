Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $3,578,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Shopify by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,214.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.83, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

