Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6,449.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

