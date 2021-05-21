Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.34

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.34 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 279.28 ($3.65). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 277.10 ($3.62), with a volume of 8,816,673 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,434 shares of company stock worth $664,068 and have sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

