Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $35.30

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $37.00. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

