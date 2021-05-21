Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.