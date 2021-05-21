Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

BWG stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.