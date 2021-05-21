Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan Sells 1,500 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LEG opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

