Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.56.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $147,873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.