Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

