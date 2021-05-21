Lendefi Trading Down 50.6% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 26% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $65,295.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

