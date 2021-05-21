Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.63).

Shares of LEO opened at €11.73 ($13.80) on Monday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a market capitalization of $383.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

