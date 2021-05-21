Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Robert D. Haas Sells 44,531 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,724. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

