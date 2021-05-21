LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.68.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

