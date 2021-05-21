Liberum Capital Increases Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target to GBX 110

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON TPT opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.91. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The company has a market cap of £147.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02.
Topps Tiles Company Profile
