Liberum Capital Increases Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target to GBX 110

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TPT opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.91. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The company has a market cap of £147.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

