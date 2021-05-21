LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Acquires 11,100 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

