Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The company is based in Loveland, Colorado.

