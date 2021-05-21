Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $115.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE LSPD traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,118. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

