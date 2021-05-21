Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from C$104.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.38.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded up C$4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$84.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.01. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$29.00 and a 52-week high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

