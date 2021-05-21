Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,930 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,266,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,657,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,052,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,860,000.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.19. 2,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

