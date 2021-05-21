Lincluden Management Ltd. Purchases 18,614 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.83. 108,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,888. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

