Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 5.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $58,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,853. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

