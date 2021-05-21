Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,272. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

