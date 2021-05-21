Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.55. 22,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.72.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

