Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

