Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $14.15 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.15 billion and $7.15 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $212.05 or 0.00512939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.