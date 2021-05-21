Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 6.8%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $361.88 and last traded at $361.78. Approximately 25,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 321,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.76 and a 200 day moving average of $340.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

