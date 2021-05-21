Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $338.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.