Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.86.

LYV opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

