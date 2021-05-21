Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,300 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.11. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.