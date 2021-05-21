Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 8,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,028. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

