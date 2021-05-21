Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.55 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 1,379,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,534,141. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

