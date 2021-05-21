Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 292,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.