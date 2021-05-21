Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.11. 19,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,630. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.