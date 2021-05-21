Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 33,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 148,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

