Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 395,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

