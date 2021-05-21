Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,712. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

