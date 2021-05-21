LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.53. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.