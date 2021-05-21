Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,557 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,799 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

VIAV stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.