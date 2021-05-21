Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $96.88 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

