Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

