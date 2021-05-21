Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 343.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NUE stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

